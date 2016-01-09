12 Months of Travel in 20 Instagrams

According to United Airlines, I’ve earned 112,800 (premier qualifying) miles in 2015. And adding up the miles on the various other carriers I’m somewhere in the ballpark of 125,000. All the points-junkies out there are probably thinking, “small potatoes,” but really, this year wasn’t so much about how many places I traveled to or the distance it took to get there, but rather the time I spent in those places to have deeper and richer experiences.

In the end, 2015 was all about the people I had the good fortune of connecting with combined with some spectacular settings. We've already shared our list of where to go in 2016, but you can never have too much travel inspiration, so here is a snapshot of a year in travel that will maybe give you a few ideas.

1. New Years: Aspen, Colorado

My year started in Aspen, one of my favorite places in the world. Brunch at Cloud Nine with a 1.5L bottle of a delicious Italian Barbaresco, a charcuterie-and-cheese plate, and close friends was a great way to start the year. If you’re thinking about getting a group of friends together for a memorable time, Aspen and Cloud Nine brunch should be at the top of your list.The day after Obama announced he was easing travel restrictions to Cuba, my co-founder, Greg Sullivan, and I landed in Havana . It was a fascinating experience to be in a country that had been closed to most Americans for so long on the eve of a transition. Not only did we find ourselves crammed into a small hotel conference room with a gaggle of reporters, U.S. Congressmen, and U.S. Senators, but we also ended up immersed in local culture at the home of a waiter we had met. His wife was a yoga instructor—and what better way to exercise and meet interesting locals than take a yoga class taught by a new friend?Go Habs! Canadians love their hockey and there is no place that love runs deeper than in Montreal. From our corner seats at the Bell Centre, we watched the Canadiens play the NY Rangers (and lose in an overtime shootout). Bucket list…check! Even if sports aren't your thing, there is something special about watching an iconic sport in an iconic stadium.

4. March: Charleston, South Carolina

I’ve met many good friends in Charleston because of

AFAR Experiences. Highlights of my time there included sitting with artist Jonathan Green in his living room studying his work, and an oyster roast courtesy of renowned chef, The Ordinary's Mike Lata (rocking out above), out at Bowens Island.



5. Later in March: Cancun, Mexico

I headed to Mexico to reconnect with myself over a much-needed long weekend. Only a 3.5 hour flight from NYC, Rosewood Mayakoba gives you the space, time, and ambience to really relax. My favorite part of the weekend was dinner underneath the Ceiba tree.



6. April: New Orleans, Louisiana

Easter was a great time of year to visit NOLA. The weather was beautiful and the city was festive. We found a great spot to rent on VRBO in the Garden District above a design shop; it was the perfect location.

7. May: Montreal, Canada (again)

Bonne nuit, Montreal



13. August (part III): Cancun, Mexico

