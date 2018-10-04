9 Subscription Boxes That Bring the World to Your Front Door

The old maxim holds true: The best gift is the one that keeps on giving. Whether the traveler on your list is a vinyl aficionado with eclectic tastes or a former New Yorker jonesing for proper pastrami, there’s a subscription box or membership gift that will last long after the celebration is over.

Courtesy of KiwiCo; design by Emily Blevins Little travelers like subscription gifts, too!

KiwiCo Atlas Crate

Help kids explore the world via hands-on, travel-inspired projects. KiwiCo.’s Atlas Crate starts broad—little ones can build their own globe—and then narrows to country-specific crates, such as Japan (featuring a traditional game and a recipe for onigiri rice balls) and Peru (featuring a DIY antara flute and an introduction to textile weaving).

Buy Now: From $25/month, kiwico.com

Courtesy of ClassPass; design by Emily Blevins ClassPass membership goes beyond just yoga sessions.

ClassPass

ClassPass provides access to thousands of U.S. fitness studios and nonfitness options, including access to museums, zoos, theaters, botanical gardens, or concert venues. But the robust subscription service also offers access to more than 1,000 yoga, strength, and pilates that you can listen to and follow along at home.

Buy Now: From $19/month, classpass.com

Courtesy of Heima; design by Emily Blevins Give the gift of hygge with a subscription to Heima.

The Heima Box

The monthly subscription from Heima, a Scandinavian housewares company, is hygge in a box. A delivery might include a fringed pillow sewn by an artist in Sweden or a ceramic mug hand-thrown in Iceland.

Buy Now: From $59/month, theheimabox.com

Courtesy of Katz's Delicatessen; design by Emily Blevins We'll have what Katz's is having.

Katz ’s Delicatessen Monthly Subscription

New York’s iconic Katz’s Delicatessen drops a multi-pound box of cured meats, pickles, sweets, and breads on members each month, like manna from deli heaven. Each month is themed: June celebrates pastrami, while September brings a brisket-and-babka feast fit for the High Holidays.

Buy Now: $450 for a three-month subscription, katzdelicatessen.com

Courtesy of Emma & Chloe; design by Emily Blevins Can't go wrong with monthly French jewelry from Emma & Chloe.

Emma & Chloé

Each month, Emma & Chloé spotlights a different French jewelry maker and sends members a single piece—one month might bring a jade statement ring, the next a pair of fan-shaped earrings inspired by Mayan culture.

Buy Now: From $35/month, emma-chloe.com

Courtesy of Vinyl Me, Please; design by Emily Blevins Grow that vinyl collection with records by global musicians.

Vinyl Me, Please

Vinyl Me, Please delivers all the thrill of a vinyl store, without the legwork. Every month, members receive an album from an international artist, such as Japanese American singer-songwriter Mitski and the late Ethiopian funk musician Ayalew Mesfin. Each album is pressed on colored or patterned vinyl and is paired with a cocktail recipe inspired by the music.

Buy Now: From $25/month, vinylmeplease.com

Courtesy of Papirmass; design by Emily Blevins Art collection can start with a gift to Papirmass.

Papirmass

Toronto-based Papirmass lets you build up your own personal art galleries. Members receive monthly pieces—illustrations, paintings, collages, and more, each with a piece of creative writing on the back—from emerging artists all over the world.

Buy Now: From $48 for a 3-month subscription, papirmass.com

Courtesy of Salt & Straw; design by Emily Blevins We'll take a scoop of peaches and vanilla. Hold the sprinkles.

Salt & Straw Seasonal Pints Club

Keep your favorite sweet-lover’s freezer stocked with ice cream from the beloved West Coast scoop shop, Salt & Straw. Each month, that lucky person will receive five (oh yes, five) pints of the latest seasonal flavors, say, peach and vanilla bean in September or gingerbread cookie dough in December.

Buy Now: $65/month, saltandstraw.com

Courtesy of Priority Pass; design by Emily Blevins Frequent flyers will love all the perks of Priority Pass.

Priority Pass

Give the gift of airport ease: Priority Pass operates more than 1,200 lounges in airports around the world. Members get free Wi-Fi, food, and beverages, as well as around-the-clock access to support services.

Buy Now: From $99/year, prioritypass.com