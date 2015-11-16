10 Places You Need to Go Now: The Hotlist

As the editor in chief of AFAR, I’m used to fielding the question, where should I go next? As fall drifts into winter, and my team in San Francisco puts the finishing touches on our Jan/Feb Where to Go in 2016 issue (here’s the 2015 list, in case you haven’t hit all of them yet), I have a passel of warm-weather destinations on my mind.

If you haven’t yet used all your vacation days this year (I’m guilty as charged!), here are my recommendations of destinations worth traveling to in the next month or two, based on a list compiled by Virtuoso—a network of travel agencies and advisers from around the world. Looking for value, great food, and more cultural experiences than you could possibly squeeze into one trip? Book a ticket to Vietnam. For more ideas, watch the video below and check out more stories about each place that made the list.

The 10 Hottest Destinations Right Now from AFAR Media on Vimeo.

Video by LuxStory Media