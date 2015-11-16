Home>Travel inspiration

10 Places You Need to Go Now: The Hotlist

By Julia Cosgrove

Nov 16, 2015

share this article
flipboard
Rice terraces in Vietnam

Photo by Flash Parker

Rice terraces in Vietnam

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

As the editor in chief of AFAR, I’m used to fielding the question, where should I go next? As fall drifts into winter, and my team in San Francisco puts the finishing touches on our Jan/Feb Where to Go in 2016 issue (here’s the 2015 list, in case you haven’t hit all of them yet), I have a passel of warm-weather destinations on my mind.

If you haven’t yet used all your vacation days this year (I’m guilty as charged!), here are my recommendations of destinations worth traveling to in the next month or two, based on a list compiled by Virtuoso—a network of travel agencies and advisers from around the world. Looking for value, great food, and more cultural experiences than you could possibly squeeze into one trip? Book a ticket to Vietnam. For more ideas, watch the video below and check out more stories about each place that made the list.

The 10 Hottest Destinations Right Now from AFAR Media on Vimeo.
Video by LuxStory Media

popular stories

  1. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

  2. Hotels Are Reopening in the U.S. Here’s What You Need to Know.

    Hotels

  3. When Will We Travel Abroad Again?

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories