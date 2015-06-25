Home>Travel inspiration

10 Incredible Vintage Photos of Italy

By Diana Smith and Sarah Purkrabek

Jun 25, 2015

What is it about Italia that keeps us coming back? Is it the romantic Renaissance architecture? The flawless fashion? The iconic ruins? Take all of that, mix in to-die-for Italian cuisine, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for one dreamy country. Like its wine, Italy gets even better with age. Here, our favorite vintage photos of 20th century Italy.

Sarah_Italy_Rail_015_VentimigliaWaiting for the train at Ventimiglia Station on the border of France and Italy, July 1960. Photo by Brooksbank.

12274977366_fac7c248e9_hItaly, early 1960s. We could walk up and down this street for hours. Photo courtesy of free photos.

Sarah_800px-Milano_piazza_Cavour_ca1910Piazza Cavour in Milan circa 1910. Today the buildings are the Swiss Corner. Photo courtesy of Milano Sparita.

1768456239_1105476911_oA wintery day in Foggia circa1944-1945. Photo courtesy of Erin Stevenson O’Connor.

12274978286_61883fc4e7_hLooking onto the beautiful Alps. Photo, early 1960s, courtesy of free photos.

8727928469_2cc18e4165_o
Enjoying a tourist-free honeymoon in Pisa, 1950. Photo courtesy of Maria Grazia Montagnari.

51479091_ee63469b7b_bWorkers in the medieval town of San Gemini circa 1920-1930. Photo courtesy of Rachel Black.

Sarah_502px-Americana_1920_Libraries_Mediæval_and_Renaissance_-_Vatican_Library
Sistine Hall in the Vatican Library, 1920. Just stunning! Photo courtesy of Underwood & Underwood, New York.

Sarah_800px-Milan_city_center_1910Milan rooftops circa 1910— stunning even in black and white. Photo courtesy of Ita140188.

Want more? Check out our ultimate travel guides to Rome, Florence, and Milan!

Top photo of Genova piazza de Ferraris, 1960, courtesy of Albertomos.

