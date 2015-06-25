10 Incredible Vintage Photos of Italy

What is it about Italia that keeps us coming back? Is it the romantic Renaissance architecture? The flawless fashion? The iconic ruins? Take all of that, mix in to-die-for Italian cuisine, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for one dreamy country. Like its wine, Italy gets even better with age. Here, our favorite vintage photos of 20th century Italy.

Waiting for the train at Ventimiglia Station on the border of France and Italy, July 1960. Photo by Brooksbank.

Italy, early 1960s. We could walk up and down this street for hours. Photo courtesy of free photos.

Piazza Cavour in Milan circa 1910. Today the buildings are the Swiss Corner. Photo courtesy of Milano Sparita.

A wintery day in Foggia circa1944-1945. Photo courtesy of Erin Stevenson O’Connor.

Looking onto the beautiful Alps. Photo, early 1960s, courtesy of free photos.



Enjoying a tourist-free honeymoon in Pisa, 1950. Photo courtesy of Maria Grazia Montagnari.

Workers in the medieval town of San Gemini circa 1920-1930. Photo courtesy of Rachel Black.



Sistine Hall in the Vatican Library, 1920. Just stunning! Photo courtesy of Underwood & Underwood, New York.

Milan rooftops circa 1910— stunning even in black and white. Photo courtesy of Ita140188.

Top photo of Genova piazza de Ferraris, 1960, courtesy of Albertomos.