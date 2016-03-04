10 Best Places to Visit in NOLA, According to AFAR's Travel Advisory Council

As AFAR prepares to explore New Orleans at AFAR Experiences from May 18 to May 20, we asked the members of the AFAR Travel Advisory Council for their favorite places in a city that is continually reinventing itself.

1. Napolean House

For a taste of local history, Judy Perl of Judy Perl Worldwide Travel suggests Napoleon House, a 200-year-old bar and restaurant “famous for their Pimm’s Cup” that serves “the best muffaletta in town.”

2.Bullet's Sports Bar

Shelby Donley of Camelback Odyssey Travel heads to Bullet's Sports Bar for live music played by “some of the city’s finest musicians. It’s a regular gig for worldfamous trumpeter Kermit Ruffins.”

3. Acme Oyster House

Acme Oyster House is “a must if you are a fan of oysters fixed every which way,” says Katie Cadar of TravelStore. Bivalve obsessives have been hunkering over the worn marble counters since 1910.

4. Café du Monde

Lauren Maggard of Jet Set World Travel sends folks to the famous “Café du Monde for coffee and beignets, of course.” At this institution, the rich chicory café au lait and sugar-dusted French donuts always hit the spot.

5. Domilise

In a city known for its hearty po’boys, Josh Alexander of ProTravel International says “Domilise’s is tops.” Known for their oldschool classics, Domilise’s makes sandwiches that are “a favorite of locals uptown.”

6. Oak Alley Plantation

For a taste of life along the River Road, Katie Cadar directs visitors to Oak Alley Plantation, a “beautiful antebellum mansion” tucked into a crook of the Mississippi River about an hour from town.

7. Southern Food and Beverage Museum