15 Romantic Things to Do in Oʻahu

Whether you’re in search of the perfect honeymoon setting, celebrating a milestone anniversary, or just looking for ways to rekindle the spark, you can toast your love in style at Turtle Bay Resort. Here on the North Shore of O‘ahu, at the 1,300-acre property that’s bordered by seven different ocean beaches, you’ll enjoy a sweeping ocean view from any room you choose, including the resort’s exclusive neighborhood, The Ocean Bungalows.

Take time to relax poolside at the Ocean Bungalows’ quiet adult-only pool, enjoy spa treatments together at Nalu Spa on the premises, and feast on seasonal menus at the top-rated Alaia restaurant, with dishes crafted using farm-fresh vegetables and herbs grown right on property, at Kuilima Farm. There are so many options—create your own romantic, bonding experience from sunrise to sunset.