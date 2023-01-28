Antarctica & the Ross Sea Expedition

Of the many itineraries that are part of Crystal Endeavor’s inaugural season, the Antarctica and Ross Sea Expedition is perhaps the most epic. The cruise departs from Hobart, Tasmania, on January 6, 2022, at the height of the Antarctica summer (it’s also possible to book the same itinerary, in reverse, departing from Christchurch on January 28). You’ll then follow in the paths of legendary explorers like Shackleton and Scott, including a visit to the historic “huts” on the Ross Ice Shelf used by several expeditions. With landings on glaciers and opportunities to spot penguins, whales, and other polar wildlife, you’ll experience all the highlights of the frozen continent.

Unlike those who competed for the distinction of being the first person to reach the South Pole, your journey will be in unparalleled luxury. The new polar-class Crystal Endeavor combines the state-of-the-art features of a new expedition ship with the signature amenities and gracious service that travelers expect from Crystal.