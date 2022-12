A Cultural Road Trip: Where The Wild West Meets Arizona’s New Frontier of American Cuisine and Wine

Drive into Tucson (or fly and rent a car for the week), and get ready to feast your eyes on the magnificent landscapes of the southwest and fill your belly with some of the finest, cutting-edge food in the land. You’ll spend your stay in Tucson dining at the acclaimed eateries that netted the city the UNESCO World City of Gastronomy title. Be sure to plan ahead and reserve so you get to hit all the spots that make you salivate in anticipation.Check into the historic Downtown Clifton in Tucson, or the Hacienda del Sol , where you’ll be dining this evening, for your first few nights. (Or settle into one of these properties for the entire time if you want to have one home base—all of the destinations on this itinerary are no more than 1.5 hours from Tucson).Head out into the wild on your first day. With all the excellent food you’re going to enjoy, you’ll want to work it off while taking in the astoundingly beautiful nature nearby. Drive to Saguaro National Park for a leisurely 6.4-mile hike along trails that will take you to past a robust cactus forest on the way to the Garwood Dam and Little Wildhorse Tank (the only perennial areas of water in the park), culminating in spectacular views of the Santa Catalina Mountains.Dig into some seriously excellent Mexican food at one of the many restaurants in town or along the Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food , a stretch of funky-to-fine dining options where you’ll taste what’s widely considered the top Mexican cuisine north of the border. Our picks: Guadalajara Mexican Grill or Taco Giro, a little hidden gem in one of the city’s old “Barrio” neighborhoods—don’t be fooled by the unassuming looks, this place serves up fabulous food. Afterward, hit up Raspados El Paraíso across the street, for decadent desserts like Fresas Con Crema, strawberries with el Paraíso cream, or the Macedonia, mixed fruits with pecans and cream.Save room for dinner: Book a table at The Grill at Hacienda del Sol for an elevated experience, complete with sunsets that wow as much as dishes such as rack of lamb with mint-almond sauce.