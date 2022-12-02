A Cultural Road Trip: Where The Wild West Meets Arizona’s New Frontier of American Cuisine and Wine

If you’d guess the current food capital of the United States is New York, L.A., or San Francisco, you wouldn’t be anywhere close. The country’s most exciting culinary scene right now is in Tucson, Arizona, the very first U.S. place to earn a UNESCO World City of Gastronomy designation. What better way to explore this fascinating area than on a six-day road trip fit for a foodie? With plenty of options for exquisite fine dining and mouth-watering casual eats along the way, you can fuel nature walks through stunning landscapes, invigorating hikes in National Parks, and a detour to Patagonia’s robust arts scene.

You’ll also whet your whistle as you discover the burgeoning wine country in Southern Arizona, in between stops that take you back in time to the ghost towns of the Wild West. Come hungry…and thirsty!

The Arizona Office of Tourism is continuing to monitor the evolving COVID19 situation. Before traveling to or throughout Arizona, check VisitArizona.com/COVID-19 for important travel and tourism updates.