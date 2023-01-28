An Itinerary to Tasmania and New Zealand

On this 14-night itinerary, you’ll experience three of the world’s most captivating islands—Tasmania and the North and South Islands of New Zealand. You’ll also have a chance to sightsee in Sydney, the starting point for this cruise. With icons like the Opera House and Harbour Bridge, legendary beaches and inviting neighborhoods, you’ll soon understand why this city turns up on many lists of travelers’ favorites.
From Sydney, you’ll sail to Tasmania, located off of Australia’s southern coast. The island’s founding as a penal colony will interest armchair historians and its diverse fauna will fascinate naturalists, amateur and otherwise. Then you’ll cross the Tasman Sea to the South Island of New Zealand, with stops at Milford Sound, gateway to the majestic Fiordland National Park; Dunedin, with its collection of Victorian buildings; and Akaroa where you can witness some of the locations from the Lord of the Rings films, and finally Picton. On the North Island, you’ll visit Napier, noted for its Art Deco architecture; Tauranga, a convenient base to visit the thermal springs at Rotorua; and, finally, you’ll sail into Auckland, the City of Sails, concluding this down under itinerary filled with unforgettable highlights.
Itinerary / 15 DAYS
DAY 1Sydney
DAY 2At Sea
DAY 3Hobart
DAY 4Explore Tasmania
DAY 5 - DAY 6Days at Sea
DAY 7Milford Sound
DAY 8Dunedin
This afternoon, the Taieri Gorge Train excursion transports you around the eastern edge of the Otago harbor en route to the Taieri River Gorge—past rolling hills, Mt. Allan, and Christmas Creek, where gold was discovered on Christmas Day 1863. The vintage train then returns along the same route, ending at the restored Dunedin Railway Station, first completed in 1906. Additional examples of Victorian and Edwardian era architecture are the University of Otago, the Royal Terrace, and the Botanic Garden.
DAY 9Explore Dunedin
DAY 10Akaroa
DAY 11Picton
DAY 12Napier
After your tour, you’ll venture into the countryside to visit the Heretaunga Plains and drive to the summit of Te Mata Peak for panoramic views. On the way back to Napier, you’ll pull over at architectural gems like the National Tobacco Company building.
For a more intimate look at life in New Zealand, you can join the Cruise Global, Meet Local Series: Gwavas Country Homestead and Garden excursion. The homestead, constructed in 1890 and held by the same family for five generations, is one of New Zealand’s most beautiful estates. You’ll be greeted by the current owners and join them for tea to learn about their home. They’ll lead you on a private tour that includes the gardens.