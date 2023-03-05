AFAR Panel at Seatrade Cruise Global 2024
The AFAR team looks forward to seeing you in Miami for Seatrade Cruise Global. Please submit your thoughts and questions around attracting new-to-cruise passengers and join us for an insightful panel discussion on April 9, 2024.
Panel: How to Attract the New-to-Cruise Passenger
AFAR will leverage our 15 years of experience in inspiring, enriching, and empowering the world’s best travelers to lead a timely and productive panel conversation around how to effectively attract new-to-cruise passengers and drive them towards booking your cruise line or visiting your destination. Who are future cruisers and what motivates them? How can brands create meaningful connections that resonate and impact their travel decisions? What are the challenges and opportunities with targeting new-to-cruise passengers? We’ll seek to answer these questions and share innovative ideas and solutions for how cruise brands and destinations can rise to the top of this elusive audience’s travel list.
April 9, 2024
1–1:45 p.m.
Join the Conversation
In advance of the panel, AFAR would love to hear your questions and insights. We may share some of your thoughts while on stage—with credit to you, of course. We hope you can join us for what is sure to be an insightful discussion.