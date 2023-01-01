Explore the Enchanting Florida Keys

Sponsored by The Florida Keys & Key West

Made up of hundreds of coral islands off the southern coast of Florida, The Florida Keys offer something for everyone. Some travelers kick back on a quiet beach with a slice of Key lime pie or come for the region’s rich history and culture; others dive right into action-packed days of scuba diving, fishing, and boating in one of the most naturally beautiful places in the country. Find your personal paradise below with these five itineraries that introduce you to Key West, Key Largo, Marathon, the Lower Keys, and Islamorada.

Discover the historic sites, charming architecture, cultural experiences, and world-class restaurants that make Key West the most celebrated and storied destination of the archipelago. For a distinctive adventure, take a ferry out to Dry Tortugas National Park, where 99 percent of the park is ocean.

In Key Largo, the largest island, immerse yourself in the region’s stunning natural waterscapes. Spend the day scuba diving on a vibrant coral reef, spotting alligators in Everglades National Park, or cruising on the African Queen, the steam engine-powered boat made famous in the 1951 film starring Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn.

For the ultimate family getaway, head to Marathon, home to some of the best beaches in the Florida Keys and kid-friendly resorts. There, you’ll find activities for travelers of all ages, such as ample watersports, a turtle rehab center, and the Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters, where visitors can enjoy hands-on touch tanks and animal feedings.

Explore the region’s wild side in the Lower Keys, which boasts two national wildlife refuges, a state park, and a national marine sanctuary. Stake your claim on your own private sandbar, visit the sparsely populated island of No Name Key, and hike around a wildlife oasis in search of endangered Florida Key deer.

If you want a bit of everything, head to Islamorada. It’s the sport fishing capital of the world, and you can enjoy luxury resorts, spectacular kiteboarding, pristine beaches, and a bustling art and restaurant scene.

With miles of beaches, an abundance of eclectic cultural riches, and welcoming communities known for laidback attitudes, The Florida Keys & Key West invite you to “come as you are.”