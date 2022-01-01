Vanessa Gregory

I’m a journalist and an associate professor at the University of Mississippi. My work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, Harper’s, Politico Magazine, The New York Times, The American Prospect, Runner’s World, Bon Appétit, and Men’s Journal, among other publications. I frequently write about travel and culture for Garden & Gun magazine. A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism, I was also a 2010 Middlebury Fellow in Environmental Journalism and a Mississippi Arts Commission Fellow. I live and work in Oxford, Mississippi.