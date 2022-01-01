Brody Leven has never eaten meat. A professional adventure skier who ironically doesn’t ride chairlifts, he advocates for planet and people through his steep skiing and self-supported endurance outings.

Brody has run 100 miles without stopping, climbed and skied 70,000 vertical feet without sleep, kayaked the Grand Canyon, explored bikepacking routes, and made first ski descents on six continents. Since earning Economics and Honors degrees from Westminster College, where he was two-term student body president, he has been featured on covers of major magazines, in award-winning adventure films, and as an Outdoor Industry 30 Under 30. As a speaker, writer, personality, director, and producer, his year-round mountain stories inspire others toward impactful challenges.

Brody’s longtime volunteer activism focuses on environmental stewardship, public lands advocacy, and avalanche education. He regularly meets to discuss these with officials in Washington DC and those local to his Salt Lake City home, where he shares a small organic farm with his girlfriend Katie and dog Spaghetti. He sits on the Board of Directors of the American Alpine Club, the advisory board of his alma mater’s Honors College, and is the Protect Our Winters ski team captain.